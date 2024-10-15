Putin to hold meeting with Cabinet tomorrow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President will hold a meeting with the government tomorrow and its key topic will be development of the healthcare infrastructure and the primary care upgrade program, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Current issues were also usually discussed there. The meeting was scheduled earlier for October 9 but did not take place. The head of state met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that day and opened a number of industrial facilities in regions via a video link.

"Yes, it was simply shifted from the last week to this one," Peskov said. "The topic will be the same as planned," he added.