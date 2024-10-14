MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Kiev’s allies lay the ground for their exit from the Ukraine conflict; the US and the EU hit Iran with fresh sanctions; and Zelensky’s pleas to Scholz to supply Kiev with long-range missiles go unheard. These stories topped Monday's newspaper headlines across Russia.

As Vladimir Zelensky wraps up a series of visits to Europe, the Western mainstream media seems to be talking more and more about a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict, Izvestia writes. Meanwhile, Kiev’s allies are tightening their belts at home, and experts predict a significant reduction in the volume of financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025.

Leading Western media outlets are already writing about the waning desire to help Kiev on both sides of the Atlantic, according to the newspaper. Just last week, Politico, The Guardian, The Economist, Fox News, The Washington Post, Le Figaro, Stern, Spiegel and others reported on this.

This change in narrative first started gaining traction in March 2023, although It seemed to subside from March to July 2024, when the hype around the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive was at its peak. But after Kiev’s widely publicized military action failed, fatigue set in again. At the same time, rhetoric inside European countries is changing as well, where politicians demanding an end to hostilities are starting to be heard.

According to economist Alexey Bobrovsky, with chronic budget deficits and the gradual departure of business becoming the norm, the continent faces an uphill battle to turn things around. As for the United States, in the current conditions of political and economic uncertainty, the toxic topic of further financing Kiev is not even raised.

Valdai Club expert, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive Economic Studies at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov told Izvestia that at the moment Moscow and Washington are very far apart on how to end the crisis.

"Russia keeps saying that the cause of the crisis lies not in the territories, as the United States insists, but in NATO’s policy in Ukraine. Moreover, the Istanbul agreements signed by Moscow were much better for Ukraine compared to conditions in any future negotiations. There are three options for the West: escalate, freeze, or accept Russia’s conditions. The first is too dangerous, the second means capitulation. Thus, the West is trying to simultaneously put pressure on both Kiev and Moscow in order to freeze the conflict, but at the same time leave Ukraine in its orbit of influence as a proxy tool against Russia. This is a fundamental mistake and, of course, Moscow will not be satisfied with this option," the expert believes.

EU foreign ministers will approve new sanctions against Iran on Monday amid swirling accusations that it is sending ballistic missiles to Russia. Europe is choosing to punish Tehran despite the new Iranian leadership’s desire to normalize relations with the West and its repeated denials of providing Russia with ballistic missiles, Kommersant writes. Earlier, the US administration introduced new sanctions against Iran’s oil sector, calling them a response to the missile attack on Israel on October 1. Washington also accuses Tehran of plotting to assassinate US presidential candidate Donald Trump. As attempts to further isolate Iran grow, Moscow and Tehran intend to finalize a strategic partnership agreement at the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Moscow and Tehran categorically deny information about Iranian arms deliveries to Russia for use in Ukraine. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov also denounced the accusations as false.

Meanwhile, in America, talk is ramping up about a possible Iranian terrorist attack on US soil. The target, according to numerous leaks, could be Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The increasing pressure on Tehran, coming simultaneously from Brussels and Washington, has put Iran’s new reformist president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in a difficult position, as it appears that he will not be able to achieve any reconciliation with the West in the near future. After addressing the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly advocating for cooperation with the US and the EU, President Pezeshkian is now forced to make urgent adjustments to his position. At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ashgabat late last week, Pezeshkian said that the US and Europe do not want the situation to normalize, while at the same time calling on Moscow to actively support Tehran in its conflict with Israel.

According to Pezeshkian, Tehran expects to complete the process of formalizing an agreement with Russia on strategic cooperation, which should take place during the BRICS summit in Kazan, scheduled for October 22-24. Earlier, the Russian government reported the practical completion of the procedures necessary for signing a new interstate treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was not able to convince German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply Kiev with long-range German Taurus missiles, nor could he get any guarantees on Ukraine’s fast-tracked admission to NATO, Vedomosti writes. The reaction of the Chancellor at the meeting, which took place on October 11, was reported by the German tabloid Bild, citing sources. According to them, Berlin "ignored" Ukraine’s requests, and Scholz did not give a clear answer to the question of whether Berlin would meet Kiev halfway after the meeting with Zelensky. Still, as Bild writes, the Chancellor did not give a categorical "no."