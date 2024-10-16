Sanctions won’t achieve their goal — Russian Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sanctions will not achieve their goal, Russia is focused on unlocking its internal potential, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"Russia is under increasing pressure, but the authors of the sanctions will not achieve their goals. We are focused on unlocking our internal potential, supporting key areas of the national economy and enterprises," he said.

The Russian Prime Minister recalled that at the July summit in Astana, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that in the current conditions, when rapid and irreversible changes are taking place in the world, the SCO, along with BRICS, is becoming the backbone of the emerging new world order, and the SCO's active proactive position in international affairs is undoubtedly in demand. Mishustin congratulated his Pakistani partners on their first chairmanship of the SCO Heads of Government Council and thanked them for the warm welcome.