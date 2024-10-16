MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Ukraine is a fractured nation, says Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party banned in Ukraine, who now heads the "Another Ukraine" movement.

"The myth of a united Ukrainian nation fell by the wayside a long time ago, despite all the machinations by [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s Nazi propagandists. The country is now divided into those who catch people to send them to the front line and those who are hunted and sent to die for someone else’s interests. This isn’t your typical division into the classes of rich and poor, with the poor having no chance of getting out of poverty, but a division into those who have the right to live and those who do not," Medvedchuk wrote in his column on the Smotrim media platform.

According to him, Ukrainian draft officials take advantage of the army’s combat failures "to extract money from male civilians." In this regard, the politician recounted the stories of some residents of the city of Kharkov. One of them said that draft officials had let him out of serving for $5,000 and a promise of a monthly payment of $1,000. Another Kharkov resident was set free for $2,500.

As for Zelensky, he misused his position as Ukrainian president in order to join the political circles of the collective West instead of improving the lives of his country’s people, Medvedchuk went on to say.

"Zelensky and crew are now clearing the land it has sold for its new owners. Ukrainians are not only expected to forget their history, religion and traditions, but they are also supposed to forget that this is their land," Medvedchuk concluded.