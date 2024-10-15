Russian army’s control of highway prevents Ukrainian rotations in Kupyansk area — official

LUGANSK, October 15. /TASS/. Russian troops maintain fire control over the road towards the suburbs of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region in the Svatov-Kupyansk area, which allows control over movement of the Ukrainian forces and prevents them from performing a rotation, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, told TASS.

"The combat situation in the Kharkov area is still active, I could say. Our fighters are still pushing the enemy in the Svatov-Kupyansk area. Having broken the enemy’s line of defense, we managed to set a fire control over a highway connecting several settlements. We have control over the Kruglyanovka area, which is almost the Kupyansk suburbs, just to the south along the Oskol River," he told the agency.

The Russian Armed Forces are succeeding in controlling the enemy’s movement to the north of the river as well, he clarified. Active fighting is underway in Petropavlovka.