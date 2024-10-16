Israel obstructs Gaza ceasefire deal — Qatari premier

DOHA, October 16. /TASS/. The Israeli government’s stance has been an obstacle to a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

"Qatar has been playing the role of a mediator since the start of the conflict <…>. We have been doing this for more than a year <…> but, regrettably, an agreement requires both parties’ consent. One of the sides has no intention to conclude it. No matter what we do as mediators, the result stays the same. You know about the obstacles. The Israeli side has been an obstacle, particularly as of lately," the premier said in an interview to national Qatar Television.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized that although his country sticks to its "consistent, clear and well-known stance" in support of the Palestinian people, its mediation efforts have always been "absolutely transparent and in good faith."

He added that Qatar will continue its efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.

On August 15-16, Doha hosted a new round of consultations aimed at reaching an agreement on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and the implementation of a ceasefire there. The leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States said in their joint statement after the talks that the negotiations had been held in a positive atmosphere. During the new round of talks, Washington unveiled a proposal aimed at reducing disagreements between HAMAS and Israel, but the radical Palestinian movement said later that the US initiative was serving the interests of Israel alone.

The next round of talks was held in the Egyptian capital on August 25. Hamas Spokesman Izzat al-Risheq said that the movement’s delegation left Cairo after a meeting with the mediators from Egypt and Qatar. According to him, Hamas insisted that Israel fulfill the terms the movement agreed to on July 2.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said on September 17 that the consultations have led to no serious changes so far.