MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The West’s ultimate plan for Moldova is to incorporate it into Romania, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This idea is being discussed at summits, at EU foreign ministers' meetings. They are being told that their resources are stretched thinner because now they have to share with Moldova. Imagine what they will tell the Moldovans. But they won't say anything - because by then, Moldova will no longer exist as a country. According to the West's plan, Moldova is to become part of Romania," the diplomat said on Sputnik radio.

"Of course, the Romanianization of Moldova is underway, the absorption of Moldova by Romania. This is a historical battle that has been going on for decades and centuries, and now it has simply reached a new level," Zakharova stated.

Moldova will hold presidential elections on Sunday, with President Maia Sandu expected to be re-elected for a second term. The election will coincide with a referendum on EU accession, in which citizens will be asked to add a clause to the constitution backing European integration and a provision prioritizing EU regulations over local laws.