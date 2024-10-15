Russian army about to breach Ukraine’s logistics in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, October 15. /TASS/. Russian forces have advanced in three sections in the Zaporozhye Region and are about to breach the Ukrainian army’s logistics, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian Public Chamber, told TASS.

"The further advance of our army from Novodarovka and Levadny may block the highway between Gulyaipole and Novoselovka, which will seriously complicate communication between the Orekhovsky and Vremevsky frontline sections. It will be a blow on Ukraine’s logistics and Russian forces will gain operations control over this section furnishing them with possibilities to advance westwards," said Rogov, who is chairman of the Chamber’s commission for issues of sovereignty, patriotic projects, and support for veterans.

"Our forces are operating along three sections of the Vremevsky area," he said, adding that Russia’s quick advance in this area was a surprise for Ukrainian troops. "Our army is moving further," he stressed.