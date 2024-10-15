HAVANA, October 15. /TASS/. President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega sees Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as "the spawn of Hitler" for his ill-fated desire to fight with Russia.

"He is yet another Nazi, a 'spawn of Hitler', who wants to pull NATO into a war with the Russian Federation," he said in his speech, Televised by Canal 6.

According to Ortega, Hitler also believed that his attack on the USSR would be successful, but he underestimated the resilience of the soviet people.

"And so Hitler’s fate was sealed, because the Russian people are heroic and courageous. They heroically resisted, defended themselves and fought until they defeated the Nazis," the Nicaraguan leader underscored.

In September, Ortega expressed his confidence that Russia would defeat what he called fascism in Ukraine.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Ukraine is incapable of carrying out strikes deep into Russian territory without help from the West, because such strikes require satellite intelligence and flight missions. The Russian leader noted that NATO countries are currently not merely discussing whether to allow Ukraine to use their long-range weapons, but are essentially deciding whether to become directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. He noted that Moscow will make decisions based on the threats posed to Russia.