Lavrov to hold multiple bilateral, multilateral meetings on sidelines of BRICS summit

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

The diplomat noted that the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan will take place on October 22-24.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings with our partners planned on the sidelines of the summit," she pointed out.