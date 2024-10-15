Ukraine fatigue very 'real' in West — Finland’s Foreign Ministry

LONDON, October 15. /TASS/. Western countries are tired of supporting Ukraine and increasingly hoping for some form of conflict resolution, Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

"It’s real. And increasingly so," the Financial Times stressed, quoting Valtonen’s remarks about the West’s Ukraine fatigue. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has diverted both attention and resources away from Ukraine, the minister stated.

"There is support for Ukraine, but what is sufficient? That is the question," Finland’s foreign minister said. "Quite many [countries] would like to think, since especially with the war waiting in the Middle East, it would be great if we found an answer to this war," she added.