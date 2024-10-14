Russian weapons outpace NATO weapons provided to Ukraine — official

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian weapons largely outpace NATO’s weapons that are provided to Ukraine, Viktor Yevtukhov, head of the Russian presidential office for the state defense policy and member of the board of Russia's Defense Industry Commission, said.

"Today, our weapons are in no way inferior to the weapons that NATO provides to our enemy but in many ways outpace them," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Yevtukhov added that "the key task currently is to meet the Russian Armed Forces’ needs to make sure that they achieve their main goal in the special military operation, that is, the ultimate victory over the enemy."