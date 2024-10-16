NEW YORK, October 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has unveiled his "victory plan" without waiting for approval from Western countries, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

According to the agency, Zelensky traveled to Western capitals to present the plan to his key allies. Some expressed concerns about the tight deadline set by the Ukrainian president. In late September, Zelensky gave his allies three months to adopt the plan's key provisions, the AP added.

Ukrainian officials were expecting a response during a meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the AP reported. However, on October 8, US President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Germany, originally scheduled for October 10-15, due to Hurricane Milton, which was approaching the United States. As a result, the contact group meeting planned for October 12 was postponed.

On October 16, President Zelensky presented a plan to the Verkhovna Rada, which includes five main provisions and three confidential additions. The plan calls for an immediate invitation of Ukraine to join NATO and emphasizes strengthening the country's defense capabilities. Additionally, Kiev proposes deploying a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on Ukrainian territory. However, Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko, who has been designated a terrorist and extremist by Russia, criticized Zelensky's plan, describing it as unrealistic.

Some US and European media outlets cited sources indicating that the reaction of Kiev’s allies to these proposals was quite discreet.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the so-called peace formula, which is being pushed by Kiev, as unrealistic and pointed to the need to take into account the realities on the ground. Russian President Vladimir Putin listed the conditions for the conflict settlement, including the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s refusal to join NATO. Moscow also believes all Western sanctions against Russia should be lifted, and Ukraine should commit to a non-aligned and nuclear-free status.