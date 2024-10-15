Russia informs Israel of concerns about its military operations in Syria, envoy says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow keeps informing Israel of its concern about the Israeli military’s operations in Syria, Russian Ambassador to the Jewish state Anatoly Viktorov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We expect that the command of the Israel Defense Forces fully realizes how dangerous risks to the life and health of our service members are. We use the relevant channels to convey our deep concern about the ill-considered and insufficiently thought-out actions of Israeli forces. I know that both the Israeli military and the country's political leadership are fully aware of our concerns," the envoy said, when asked if Russian troops deployed to the Hmeimim air base in Syria were facing any threats amid Israel’s operations in the country.

On October 2, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the Israeli Air force had carried out a strike on a residential building in the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus, killing three civilians and leaving another three injured. On October 8, at least seven civilians were killed and 11 suffered injuries in an Israeli airstrike on the same area. On October 9, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a Syrian domestic security force member had been killed in an Israeli attack on the city of Al-Quneitra in the country’s southwest.