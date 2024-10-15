Kaspersky Lab sales surge 23% in MENA in H1 2024

DUBAI, October 15. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab sales gained 23% in the first half of 2024 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, corporate business director of the company Timur Biyachuev told TASS.

The rise in company’s sales in the region is driven by high rates of the IT sector development, he said.

"The share of sales of our sophisticated products in the region is large; they enjoy the deserved demand. During the first six months of this year, our business increased by 23% in the region and continues growing at serious rates," Biyachiev said on the sidelines of the Gitex Global technology exhibition.