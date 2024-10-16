Investigation into former Defense Ministry's personnel chief case extended until 2025

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Preliminary investigation into the bribery case against former Head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lt. Gen. Yury Kuznetsov, was extended until January 2025, according to court documents obtained by TASS.

The documents also indicate that the court arrested 29 bank accounts and six real estate units belonging to Kuznetsov: a plot of land in Moscow’s satellite city of Krasnogorsk, a plot of land and a house in the village of Obushkovo near Moscow, a plot of land and a three-storey house with an area of over 1,100 square meters in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar and an apartment in Moscow.

Kuznetsov was detained and placed under arrest in May on suspicion of receiving a plot of land and a house as a bribe from Krasnodar-based businessman Leva Martirosyan. Both Kuznetsov and Martirosyan are now in custody. Kuznetsov is charged with taking a bribe on a large scale.