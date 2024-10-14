MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Captured Ukrainian armed forces serviceman Vladimir Gavroshenko says that he was mobilized despite not having three fingers on his hand, meaning he can’t even shoot a gun.

"I got the draft notice four times, but I didn’t show up there. Then they came again, gave me another summons, and said I had to update my personal information. When I went to the commission, they took me straight away. They recruited me into the army even though I am missing three fingers, I can’t shoot," the prisoner said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The command sits in the rear, playing their war games. My advice to Ukrainians? Stay away from Tetsakashniki (territorial recruitment center). Let those fat officers come to the front. Their guts don’t even fit into their uniforms, yet they’re rounding up hard-working guys and bringing them here. For those who are already serving, you should head home," Gavroshenko told the ministry.