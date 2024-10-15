MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Kiev forces that have invaded Russia’s borderline Kursk Region are preparing to retreat to Ukraine’s soil, Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian units in the Kursk Region have received a command to be prepared to retreat to Ukraine’s territory," the blogger wrote on his Telegram channel, giving no other details.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. A federal emergency is in effect in the region. Borderline area residents are evacuating to safe places. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, the Kiev regime has lost more than 23,150 troops and 158 tanks since the start of combat operations in the Kursk frontline area.

Russian forces continue operations to destroy Ukrainian army units in the borderline Kursk Region.