Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops preparing to retreat from Russia’s borderline Kursk Region — blogger

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Kiev forces that have invaded Russia’s borderline Kursk Region are preparing to retreat to Ukraine’s soil, Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian units in the Kursk Region have received a command to be prepared to retreat to Ukraine’s territory," the blogger wrote on his Telegram channel, giving no other details.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. A federal emergency is in effect in the region. Borderline area residents are evacuating to safe places. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, the Kiev regime has lost more than 23,150 troops and 158 tanks since the start of combat operations in the Kursk frontline area.

Russian forces continue operations to destroy Ukrainian army units in the borderline Kursk Region.

Deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey make plans to meet in future
The sides discussed topical issues of regional and international agenda under consideration of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military must encircle and eliminate the Ukrainian servicemen operating in the Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed
EP committee backs 35 bln euro Ukraine loan to be repaid with income from Russian assets
The document has to go before the full European Parliament, and then requires the endorsement of the European Council to take effect
Press review: NATO postures with nuke drills and Biden's arms control calls miss mark
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 15th
UK freezes dialogue with Georgia, cancels defense talks — ambassador
According to Gareth Ward, "relations between Great Britain and Georgia, as well as with other Western partners, have been damaged by the steps taken by the Georgian government this year"
Iran going to join BRICS New Development Bank — CB Governor
NDB was founded by BRICS countries on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed in Brazil in July 2014
Saudi Arabia’s status to be clear after BRICS summit — Kremlin spokesman
The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 through 24
Russia shares its concerns about potential chemical provocations in Ukraine with OPCW
In particular, this topic was raised by Russian representatives during the session and a special briefing for the OPCW members
Russia, unlike West, does not interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs — Kremlin
"We see indiscriminate attempts by Western countries to put pressure on the current Georgian authorities and to directly influence the course of the election campaign," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Orban says world steadily taking Russia’s side in Ukrainian conflict
The prime minister said Russia is supported by "the largest countries in the world," including China and India, as well as Iran
Russian helicopter strikes Ukrainian infantry, equipment in Kursk region
The attack was carried out with air missiles on reconnaissance enemy targets
Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet corvettes make friendly call in Malaysia
At the beginning of World War I, the cruiser Zhemchug, incorporated into the allied forces of Russia, Great Britain and France, was sent to protect commercial sea routes and fight against the German fleet in the Strait of Malacca
Russian forces improve positions in Kamenskoye, gain foothold
"We have the initiative in our hands, the pressure by the Russian army on the Ukrainian armed forces is immense," Vladimir Rogov said
Anglo-Saxons seek to undermine situation in Russia by falsifying world history — official
The Russian Security Council secretary points out that "not only are the atrocities committed by the German Nazis being deliberately ignored but also the misdeeds of Japanese war criminals"
Hungarian PM’s adviser blames EC President for failure of EU strategy on Ukraine
According to Balazs Orban, Ursula von der Leyen bears personal responsibility for the Ukrainian crisis
China, Russia open 'new chapter' in military cooperation — Chinese defense minister
Admiral Dong Jun noted that his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov had been appointed to his current post in what he called a "critical" period in history
Russian boxer Beterbiev becomes absolute world champion in boxing
Beterbiev defeated his compatriot Dmitry Bivol in the 12-round bout
US, West betrayed Moscow’s trust after Soviet Union’s breakup — diplomat
The first ten years of modern Russia’s history were "very difficult, very challenging," and the country was "really on the brink of collapse," he said
Press review: Kiev's allies getting ready to bail and US, EU hit Iran with sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 14th
Chinese military launches 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills near Taiwan — statement
Vessels and aircraft approached Island in close proximity
Chinese army to intensify activity in response to Taiwan’s provocations — defense ministry
According to Wu Qian, the Chinese army is simulating delivering strikes on separatists
Ukrainian front in Kursk area may collapse within month — Russian commander
"If we observe the events on the entire front, that is, in about ten areas in total, where the units of the Russian Defense Ministry are advancing, we can see that the prospects of the ministry and its units are quite serious and massive," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Russian forces liberate over two-thirds of town of Dzerzhinsk, DPR head says
According to Denis Pushilin, the number of Ukrainian shelling attacks on the city of Gorlovka are expected to decline once Dzerzhinsk is liberated
Israeli army records 115 shells, missiles fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon since October 14
This data is as of 11:30 p.m. on October 14 local time
Russia says South Korea's UAV attacks interference in DPRK's internal affairs — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the South Korean authorities "should take Pyongyang's warnings very seriously and stop escalating the situation on the peninsula with their reckless provocative campaign"
Trump accuses Biden of failing to resolve conflict in Ukraine
Former US President added that he maintains good relations with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine
Ukrainian forces start withdrawing troops from DPR’s Dzerzhynsk — security forces
The source added that the Ukrainian military was acting in accordance with the known practice of withdrawing troops in small groups
Russian Prime Minister to attend SCO Premiers’ Council in Islamabad on October 15-16
They will consider priority tasks to deepen trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the SCO
EU contributions to Kiev to be voluntary, Hungary won't participate — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto also noted that Hungary is against sending Western military instructors to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian army
Israeli soldiers find 800-meter-long Hezbollah bunker with weapons, bikes in Lebanon
According to the IDF, Hezbollah intended to use this bunker as part of its plan to invade northern Israeli area of Galilee and "deliberately placed an underground command center under a civilian area in southern Lebanon."
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military forces in southern Lebanon, northern Israel
During the night, Hezbollah units hit an Israeli military target near the border with Lebanon
Russian Economy Ministry identifies priority countries for tourist development in 2025
We have determined target countries for the next year in cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Development, Yulia Maksutova said
Ukrainian troops retreating, any talk about 1991 borders senseless — Ukrainian officer
Earlier, retired Colonel of the Ukrainian Security Service Oleg Starikov said that the Ukrainian army is faced up with a crisis in five areas, which may result in the penetration of the front
Ukraine fatigue very 'real' in West — Finland’s Foreign Ministry
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has diverted both attention and resources away from Ukraine, Elina Valtonen stated
China voices concern about situation on Korean peninsula — MFA
Mao Ning also emphasized that "China’s position on maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula and promoting a political solution to the peninsula issue remains unchanged"
Russian embassy in Norway cuts staff to meet demands of country’s government
According to the embassy, it is taking measures to maintain all consular services without canceling the applications of people
Court sentences Vinatier to three years in colony for violating foreign agents law
The case was considered in a special order, so the court could not impose on the French citizen a sentence exceeding two-thirds of the maximum provided for by Article 330.1 of the Russian Criminal Code
North Korea blows up roads connecting it to South Korea, Seoul says
"The military is closely monitoring the North Korean military's activities and maintains a firm readiness posture amid strengthened surveillance under South Korea-U.S. cooperation," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said
South Korean servicemen fire warning shots in response to roadside bombing
Earlier, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the North Korean military had set off explosions in the east and west of the peninsula in an apparent attempt to sabotage roads leading to South Korea
Press review: Putin confronts West’s hegemony and Russia fights off global LGBT onslaught
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 28th
US shares concerns with allies over China’s military drills near Taiwan — State Department
"We continue to monitor PRC activities and coordinate with allies and partners regarding our shared concerns," the statement said
New NATO command center for Ukraine to 'make real difference' on battlefield — Rutte
The new NATO headquarters in Wiesbaden is being established based on a decision made during the NATO summit in Washington
NATO escalates tensions by holding drills amid 'hot war' in Ukraine — Kremlin
The Steadfast Noon exercise is part of NATO's joint nuclear missions program, which provides for the possible use of US tactical nuclear weapons installed on the aircraft of the bloc’s non-nuclear members
Russian military seizes logistics center south of Chasov Yar
The situation in the outskirts of Chasov Yar has been deteriorating for the Ukrainian unit, according to the source
Russian forces pummel Ukrainian army, equipment in 129 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 590 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
US unlikely to supply Ukraine with THAAD systems — military analyst
According to Igor Korotchenko, if the THAAD missile defense system "was to be destroyed by the Russian armed forces, it would mean a huge loss of image for the United States"
Ukraine has only 20% of equipment prepared for winter in Svatov-Kremen direction — expert
It is reported that soldiers are purchasing winter tires for passenger cars at their own expense
Polish mercenaries in Ukrainian ranks openly shoot civilians in Sudzha
Eyewitnesses confirm the large presence of Poles in the area
Russian foreign intelligence veteran sees career flameout for CIA Director Burns — letter
Leonid Reshetnikov noted that the CIA director’s statements were detached from reality and revealed a blinkered understanding of global processes
Ukraine kills nearly 400 in terror attacks on Russia’s borderline areas — commissioner
Tatyana Moskalkova emphasized that "shooting civilians, including women, children, the elderly, in their own homes, during evacuation attempts, is a gross violation [of the rules] of treatment of civilians in an armed conflict zone"
Russia confirms Lavrov’s participation in '3+3' format meeting in Istanbul — spokeswoman
The '3+3' format was proposed by Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in late 2020
Musk spends over $1 billion to fund failed coup in Venezuela — Maduro
"The US government was behind the attempt, there is a constant conspiracy by the 'North American empire,'" the Venezuelan president stressed
UK unveils Skripal's written testimony in poisoning case
The former Russian military intelligence Colonel said that he had felt safe in the United Kingdom and hadn't thought that he should hide his identity
Seoul says North Korea blows up roads leading to South Korea
The General Staff Department (GSD) of the Korean People's Army (KPA) said on October 9 that it would close roads and railways with South Korea and "turn the southern border into a fortress"
IRGC confirms destruction of numerous Israeli F-35s in Iranian missile strike
It was earlier reported that more than 20 Israeli Air Force F-35 aircraft were hit during an IRGC missile strike on Israel
Israel waging war of extermination against Arab peoples — Maduro
Maduro strongly condemned Netanyahu's demand to withdraw UN peacekeeping forces from southern Lebanon
Russia, China share views on situation in world — top defense official
Andrey Belousov pointed out that thanks to the efforts of the leaders of the two countries - Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin - the states have built a strategic partnership
Prisoner of war says Ukraine has no missiles for anti-tank systems
Yevgeny Khotenko noted that he did not want to cross into the Kursk Region
Hearings on poisoning of British woman Dawn Sturgess begin in Salisbury
They are expected to continue until early December
Russia informs Israel of concerns about its military operations in Syria, envoy says
"We use the relevant channels to convey our deep concern about the ill-considered and insufficiently thought-out actions of Israeli forces," Anatoly Viktorov said
Russian military evacuates 39 residents from Kursk border area in past day
The government specified that since mid-September, the Russian military had released 398 people, 194 of whom were wanted by their families
Over 6,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military
During the day Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on four places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area, which is controlled by the United States
Israel executes Generals’ Plan since start of October — senior Hamas member
According to Osama Hamdan, the aim of the plan is to relocate some people from the northern part of Gaza to the southern part
Eyewitnesses say not only Ukrainians fighting for Kiev in Kursk Region
It is also reported that the Ukrainian armed forces fired "everything they could" - assault rifles, machine guns, artillery
Russian drone destroys Bradley infantry fighting vehicle stuck in mud in Seversk area
According to Sergey Chonsky, the crew trying to evacuate the vehicle was wiped out
Tula engineers deliver 4,000 kamikaze drones with computer vision to Russian troops
The drone features a remote detonation function, a self-destruct system and a payload-loading multilayered protection system, the People’s Front specified
Press review: Moscow doesn't trust Bern to mediate on Ukraine and Lavrov heads to Laos
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 11th
Italy-Russia trade turnover falls fivefold to $7-8 bln — Russian ambassador
Alexey Paramonov noted that in the modern world it is very difficult to regain lost positions
Bookmakers give Trump 53.7% chance of winning US election
However, the latest opinion polls show that Harris, who is running for the highest office from the Democrats, is ahead of Trump
BRICS can change its name, but only if all members agree to do so — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that "so far there have been no proposals on this matter, and currently there is a mutual understanding that the name should remain unchanged"
Former Ukrainian militant wants to become Russian citizen, serve in Russian special forces
The detachment led by the commander with the call sign Shustry is liberating the Donetsk People's Republic in the area of Chasov Yar
Pakistan kicks off joint Exercise Friendship-2024 with Russia
The opening ceremony kicked off with the raising of the national flags and the singing of the national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Russian Federation
Iran will support any ceasefire Lebanon agrees to accept — parliament speaker
During the operation "Northern Arrows", the Israeli forces carry out strikes at Hezbollah military infrastructure
Iran tells US it wouldn’t respond to 'limited' Israeli strike — report
According to the media, the "behind-the-scenes" message from Iran to the US differs from the Iranian public statements, which threaten a painful response to a possible Israeli strike
Over 30 foreign leaders invited to BRICS summit in Kazan, 18 RSVP — Kremlin
"We have not organized such a large-scale international event in quite a long time," Yury Ushakov underlined
BRICS summit in Kazan to mark emergence of new global order — media
In September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that a report outlining options for creating alternative payment mechanisms for transactions between BRICS countries would be prepared by the summit in Kazan
Citizens of Georgia, Ukraine wanted for blowing up Crimean Bridge in 2022
On the morning of October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, and the tanks of the neighboring freight train caught fire as a result
French-formed Ukrainian brigade no match for Russia’s military might — expert
"The brigade will not change the course of the conflict as it will be defeated by Russians who use powerful artillery and equipment and have crucial dominance in the air," Alain Corvez pointed out
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian subversive group’s attempt to penetrate LPR
According to military expert Andrey Marochko, the saboteurs "hastily retreated to the positions of Ukrainian armed formations"
Russia’s consulate general on Spitsbergen suspends offering consular services
Offsite consular services will be temporarily suspended also in Longyearbyen and Pyramiden
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Netanyahu tells Biden that Israel plans to strike military targets in Iran — WP
The publication notes that this plan of the Israeli prime minister was met with relief in Washington
Enemy manpower destroyed: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military hit concentrations of manpower and hardware of 12 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said
President of Nicaragua sees Zelensky as 'spawn of Hitler' for fighting Russia
According to Daniel Ortega, Hitler also believed that his attack on the USSR would be successful, but he underestimated the resilience of the Soviet people
Trump worries World War III could break out in coming months
The U.S. Republican presidential candidate again promised that if he wins the presidential election, he will be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, as well as "end the chaos in the Middle East"
Friendly countries account for 86% of supplies from Russia — PM
China, India and Egypt are the key destinations, Mikhail Mishustin pointed out
Hungarian PM plays hardball with EU on financial aid to Kiev, seeks to help Trump — media
Given the Hungarian premier’s stance, the current US administration is considering reducing its commitment to Ukraine funding
Russian troops liberate Levadnoye community in Zaporozhye area over past day
It is reported that the Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 465 personnel, a Turkish-made Kirpi armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun
Strategic partnership treaty between Russia, North Korea submitted to Russian legislature
The treaty, which was signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024, has been posted to the legislature’s database
North Korea says South Korean military behind drone flights over Pyongyang
"The instigators will pay a tough price," Kim Yo Jong noted
Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences to be awarded for research into prosperity reasons
This year’s laureates "have demonstrated that the initial differences in colonial institutions are an important explanation for the vast differences in prosperity that we see today," the Swedish experts said
Disabled man missing three fingers, unable shoot gun forced into Ukrainian army
"The command sits in the rear, playing their war games," Vladimir Gavroshenko told the ministry
Unsuccessful Ukrainian attacks and losses: what is known about situation in Kursk Region
The total losses of the enemy during the fighting in this area amounted to more than 22,600 troops
Prices to go up 10-20% after Poland rejects Russian gas — news portal
According to the web portal, Russia was the top supplier of liquefied gas to Poland in 2023
West may wage hybrid wars against BRICS — expert
Jorge Elbaum pointed out that unlike the West, which promotes unilateral sanctions and political and economic interference in the affairs of other countries, BRICS respects the sovereignty of all states
Russian weapons outpace NATO weapons provided to Ukraine — official
Viktor Yevtukhov added that "the key task currently is to meet the Russian Armed Forces’ needs to make sure that they achieve their main goal"
China ready to deepen, expand military ties with Russia — Chinese top brass
Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China Zhang Youxia said that China hope that both sides will work together to implement the important consensus of the heads of state
Russia watching development of US space program with interest — Kremlin
During the flight, which lasted just over an hour, Starship reached an altitude of 212 kilometers and splashed down in the Indian Ocean in a designated area, despite the fact that, as in the previous launch, one of the flaps overheated as Starship entered the atmosphere
OPCW tried to challenge Russian chemical lab’s status — Russian diplomat
This clumsy demarche attracted big interest to Russia's evidence of the use of chemical weapons by the Kiev regime and even those delegations that would have never opted to study them took interest in them, Vladimir Tarabrin said
Meeting of Council of Prime Ministers of SCO Member States opens in Pakistan
Russia will be presented by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Putin, Xi Jinping raise Russia-China relations to highest level ever — Chinese top brass
Relations between China and Russia continue to develop at a healthy and stable pace, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said
