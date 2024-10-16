US to avoid shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine as afraid of war — media

BRUSSELS, October 16. /TASS/. The US does not plan to go along with Kiev's requests to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine because of the risk of starting a nuclear conflict with Moscow, the Politico newspaper reported citing sources.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed outrage that the US is involved in repelling Iranian attacks against Israel, but refuses to use its armed forces to destroy Russian missiles. "The tough answer that Ukrainians may not like to hear <…> is that we can take the risk of shooting down Iranian missiles over Israel without triggering direct war with Tehran that could lead to nuclear war. <…>There’s a lot more risk in trying that with Russia," a US Senate source told the publication.

Politico added that several representatives of US President Joe Biden's administration also expressed a similar view.

The publication also noted that Washington's air defense systems deployed on ships are sufficient to assist Israel. However, to effectively counter Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace, which is significantly larger than that of Israel, the US would need to deploy ground-based air defense systems and fighter jets. Such measures pose the risk of a direct confrontation with the Russian Armed Forces, a scenario the White House aims to avoid, Politico concluded.

Earlier, US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, commenting on the potential for shooting down Russian missiles from Poland or Romania, stated such moves would signify US involvement in the conflict.