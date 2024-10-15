Russia, unlike West, does not interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The West is trying to sway the election campaign in Georgia, while Russia does not interfere and will not interfere in the internal affairs of this country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reports.

"As for the elections, this is none of our business. We see indiscriminate attempts by Western countries to put pressure on the current Georgian authorities and to directly influence the course of the election campaign," the spokesman said. "We do not interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia in any way, and we have no plans to do so," he pointed out.

"Georgia is our neighbor. You know all our complications in bilateral relations, which at the same time do not hinder the development of humanitarian ties through the line of societies, peoples of two countries," Peskov emphasized, adding that Georgians continue to travel to Russia and vice versa.

US and EU relations with Georgia deteriorated significantly after the country’s parliament adopted the foreign agents law in May.