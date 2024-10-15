New NATO command center for Ukraine to 'make real difference' on battlefield — Rutte

BRUSSELS, October 15. /TASS/. The new NATO command center in Germany’s Wiesbaden, which will take over for the US in coordinating arms shipments to Ukraine will "make a real difference" on the battlefield, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"In talking with the troops, Mr. Rutte noted how important their work was, paving the way for 700 personnel to be stationed in Wiesbaden and at logistical nodes on the Eastern flank of the Alliance. He said that the new command will make a real difference for Ukraine on the battlefield and 'for [NATO’s] own security,'" the NATO press office said in its statement on Rutte’s trip to Wiesbaden.

The new NATO headquarters in Wiesbaden is being established based on a decision made during the NATO summit in Washington. The new body is called NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU). This body will take all duties for Washington, which coordinated shipments of arms and ammunition to Ukraine within the Ramstein format, in the run-up to the presidential election in the United States.

In addition, after the new command center becomes operational, all arms shipments to Kiev will stop being voluntary and will become obligatory for all NATO member states except for the United States.