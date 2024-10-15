Poles shocked by Ukrainians’ luxurious lives — defense minister

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Young Ukrainians staying in Poland have been putting its citizens in shock by the blatant display of love for luxury, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said in an interview with Interia portal.

"It is known that our public is shocked by the young people from Ukraine riding the best cars, spending their weekends in 5-star hotels. It is not fair towards Poles, who contribute to healthcare, benefits and education [for Ukrainians], let alone arms supplies and other aid," the politician noted. He expressed support for Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s idea to cut social benefits to Ukrainians of draft age living in the EU.

More than 950,000 of Ukrainian refugees are living in Poland. According to Kiev’s authorities, tens of thousands of Ukrainians of draft age may be hiding from mobilization in Poland.

General mobilization has been announced in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been repeatedly extended. The authorities are doing everything possible to prevent men of draft age from evading service. Since May 18, the controversial law on new rules of mobilization came into force in Ukraine, allowing to draft hundreds of thousands more. Meanwhile, men liable for military service are trying to leave the country using forged certificates or by illegally crossing the border, often risking their lives.