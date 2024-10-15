Russia’s UN envoy calls for pressure on US-led coalition to stabilize situation in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, October 15. /TASS/. Stability along waterways around Yemen could be achieved if pressure is applied on members of the coalition that is led by the US and UK over its indiscriminate attacks on the country, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We are convinced that for a real stabilization of the situation in the waters close to Yemen, no less pressure should be exerted on members of the so-called coalition led by the United States and Great Britain, which continues to attack the territory of this sovereign country on a weekly and very indiscriminate basis in violation of the norms of international law. Their subversive activities suggest the idea of ulterior motives, which are obviously far from achieving a genuine settlement in Yemen within the available parameters. However, our Western partners have been working and continue to work in other countries of the region according to a similar playbook," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.

Nebenzya reiterated Russia's unchanged support for the safety of international navigation in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the rest of the water areas.

"We call for the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah to stop any actions that impede freedom of navigation and pose a danger to commercial vessels, including fuel tankers. We call for the immediate release of the Galaxy Lida vessel and its crew," he said.

The confrontation between government forces and the Ansar Allah group has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014. It entered its most active phase in March 2015, when a Saudi Arabia-led coalition joined the conflict. The civil war in Yemen has caused an unprecedented humanitarian disaster. According to the UN, more than 24 million Yemenis, or about 80% of the country's population, are in need of humanitarian assistance, and the number of internally displaced persons exceeds 4 million.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis, another name of the Ansar Allah group, said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November.

In response to these attacks, the US and UK announced preparations for Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Afterward, the UK and US started carrying out regular strikes on Houthi military sites in various Yemeni provinces.