Bodies of Russian climbers killed in Nepal evacuated — Russian embassy

NEW DELHI, October 16. /TASS/. The bodies of Russian mountaineers killed in Nepal have been evacuated from Mount Dhaulagiri, the Russian embassy in Kathmandu told TASS.

"As the embassy reported earlier, in accordance with the plan, the bodies of five Russian mountaineers who died while climbing to the summit of Mount Dhaulagiri were evacuated in the morning of October 16," the embassy said.

According to it, the bodies will be brought to Kathmandu within a day.

The news of the death of five Russian mountaineers on Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal came on October 8. Alexander Dusheiko, Oleg Kruglov, Vladimir Chistikov, Mikhail Nosenko and Dmitry Shpilevoy left camp for the climb around 6:00 am on October 6. The last contact with the mountaineers was at 11:00 a.m. the same day. Communication with them was then lost. Their bodies were later found by a search helicopter. Another member of the group, Valery Shamalo, who abandoned his attempt to reach the summit, was evacuated from the camp and taken to Kathmandu.