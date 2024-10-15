North Korea says South Korean military behind drone flights over Pyongyang

SEOUL, October 15. /TASS/. North Korea has evidence that the South Korean military is behind the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles over Pyongyang, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"We have credible intelligence that says that rogue South Korean military actors are the main culprits behind the hostile act of provocation violating North Korea’s sovereignty, which involved the violation of our capital’s airspace," she stated.

"The instigators will pay a tough price," Kim’s sister added.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement on October 11 that South Korean drones had entered Pyongyang’s airspace three times in order to drop leaflets. Pyongyang demanded that Seoul stop these activities, and handed down instructions to put artillery units on the border on full alert. At first, the South Korean military said it had not flown the drones into North Korea, but did not rule out that it had been done by private entities or individuals. Later, Seoul said that it was unable to confirm or deny North Korea’s claims.