Ukraine’s Zelensky rules out territorial concessions in his so-called settlement plan

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The so-called Ukrainian settlement plan does not allow for territorial concessions or the freezing of the conflict, President Vladimir Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader publicly presented his so-called victory plan for the first time in parliament.

"There will be no freezing [of the conflict]. There will be no trading of territory or Ukrainian sovereignty. We must implement this plan," he said in a speech to the Verkhovna Rada.

Other key provisions of the plan include inviting Ukraine to join NATO, allowing the country to strike deep into Russia, increasing arms supplies to Ukraine, and allies helping the country repel Russian drone and aircraft attacks.

"Joint defense operations with our European partners to down Russian projectiles and drones within the range of the partners’ air shield, the lifting by the partners of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to strike military targets on Russian territory, the provision of satellite and intelligence data," the Ukrainian president said, outlining his so-called victory plan. He also hinted that the plan generally requires the strengthening of Ukraine's military potential and additional Western arms supplies.