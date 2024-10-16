Russian Airborne Force snipers daily destroy Ukrainian manpower in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A sniper pair of Russian paratroopers destroyed Ukrainian soldiers in the borderline Kursk area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"After considering and comparing all the factors affecting the sniper’s fire, such as wind direction, the distance to the target and others, the assistant marks the target and the sniper shoots on sight. The enemy is destroyed with the first shot from a distance of over 1,000 meters. After that, the sniper pair promptly changes its firing position and keeps delivering aimed fire," the ministry said in a statement.

Sniper pairs pay special attention to camouflaging their positions. They use anti-thermal imaging cloaks and enclosed muzzle brakes that reduce the noise of gunshots and suppress flashes, it added.

"Snipers are also assisted by modern sights that help improve the efficiency of fire through higher magnification, range measurement and the aiming angle input scale placed in the field of view of the scope," it said.

Russian Airborne Force snipers daily destroy especially important enemy targets and manpower, providing support to paratroopers’ assault teams in a border area of the Kursk Region, the ministry said.

"We deliver fire at emerging and camouflaged targets. Depending on the caliber, we can also strike unarmored and light armored equipment. We also reconnoiter terrain and adjust artillery fire. We shoot down hexacopters dubbed Baba Yaga. They carry a large payload of up to two munitions of the 120mm mortar or a TM [anti-tank] mine. We also operated against FPV drones," the sniper squad commander with the call sign Tsiklop said.