BERLIN, October 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s 'plan' for settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is a plan for a world war, Bundestag lawmaker from the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) Sevim Dagdelen said.

"Zelensky’s victory plan is a world war plan. Everything is supposed be done in order to directly involve NATO and Germany in the Ukrainian war," Dagdelen said on her X page. "The German government must deny this gambler!"

On October 16, Zelensky presented a "plan" for the settlement of the conflict in the Verkhovna Rada. It includes an immediate invitation on NATO, shipment of new military aid to Ukraine, strikes deep into Russian territory with long-range missiles and the use of the European air defense shield for protection of the Ukrainian territory. The plan also implies the establishment of some "non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" in Ukraine, as well as post-conflict rebuilding of Ukraine with support from the Western countries. The plan includes classified annexes that were presented only to NATO countries that have a significant military potential.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Zelensky’s ideas a set of incoherent slogans. In her opinion, the plan pushes NATO towards a direct conflict with Russia.