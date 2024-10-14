Ukraine kills nearly 400 in terror attacks on Russia’s borderline areas — commissioner

DOHA, October 14. /TASS/. At least 398 civilians from the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions have been killed in terrorist acts committed by the Ukrainian armed forces over the last two years, the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, reported.

"In 2022-2024, as a result of terrorist acts committed by the Ukrainian armed forces against the border areas of the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions, 398 civilians were killed and 1,157 were injured," she said at a conference on preventing grave violations against children and other vulnerable groups in conditions of war and migration in Doha.

She emphasized that "shooting civilians, including women, children, the elderly, in their own homes, during evacuation attempts, is a gross violation [of the rules] of treatment of civilians in an armed conflict zone." Russia has organized transportation for the children to its safe regions to save them, Moskalkova added. "I personally engaged in helping 100 children from Kursk to be housed in the Moscow Region sanatorium 'Zvonkiye Golosa' (Ringing Voices)," the Russian human rights ombudsperson noted.

Moskalkova stressed that "among the most vulnerable in the conditions of armed conflicts are people with mental disorders." Due to the Ukrainian attacks, 500 people suffering from mental disorders were evacuated from Kursk to the Moscow suburbs, she clarified. "I have personally visited them and provided the necessary assistance," the Russian ombudsperson said.