MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The 155th Combined Arms Brigade of the Ukrainian ground forces, trained and equipped by France, will be defeated by the Russian army, Alain Corvez, a retired French colonel and former advisor at France’s Defense Ministry, told TASS.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron posted footage showing the training of Ukrainian troops. He promised to train an entire brigade for the Ukrainian armed forces and provide it with military equipment. Paris plans to equip the 155th Brigade with 128 VAB armored personnel carriers, 18 Caesar self-propelled howitzers, 18 AMX-10 RC light wheeled tanks, 20 Milan anti-tank missile systems and ten TRM military trucks.

"The brigade will not change the course of the conflict as it will be defeated by Russians who use powerful artillery and equipment and have crucial dominance in the air," Corvez pointed out. According to him, the French weapons provided to the brigade "are good but unsuitable for waging a war against a far more experienced Russian army."

The expert also expressed outrage at the fact that Ukraine’s 155th Brigade was named after Queen Anne of France, the daughter of Russia’s medieval ruler Yaroslav the Wise. "This Ukrainian brigade formed in France is named after Anne of Kiev! The princess, the daughter of Yaroslav, a descendant of Rurik who stood at the origins of Russia, married French King Henry I back in 1051. This was when Ukraine was in the cradle of Russia. Perhaps, the name aims to remind us about this?" Corvez said.