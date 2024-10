BEIRUT, October 15. /TASS/. Hezbollah will focus on doing as much harm as possible to Israel as a new fighting tactic, Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Qassem said.

"We have made a decision about new tactics of causing pain to the enemy," the Al Mayadeen television channel quoted him as saying.

According to Qassem, in compliance with these "new tactics," Hezbollah is delivering strikes on Tel Aviv, Haifa and other Israeli territories "further from Haifa."