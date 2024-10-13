Unsuccessful Ukrainian attacks and losses: what is known about situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and seven tanks in the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The total losses of the enemy during the fighting in this area amounted to more than 22,600 troops.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation on the battlefield.

Unsuccessful Ukrainian counterattacks and breakthrough attempts

- Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces repelled five enemy counterattacks near Zeleny Shlyakh, Nizhny Klin and Pokrovsky.

- They also thwarted an attempt to break through Russia’s state border near Novy Put.

Offensive actions and strikes on Ukrainian reserves

- The battlegroup North repelled enemy troops near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Novy Put, Tolsty Lug and Plekhovo.

- Russian army aviation and artillery struck the manpower and equipment of 13 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region and 10 brigades in the Sumy Region.

Ukrainian losses

- Over the day, the Ukrainian losses amounted to over 300 servicemen, 10 armored vehicles, including seven tanks, along with two German-made Leopard, one infantry fighting vehicle and two armored fighting vehicles, as well as a UK-made AS-90 howitzer, two mortars and 11 vehicles.

- Eight Ukrainian servicemen surrendered over the past 24 hours.

- In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area the enemy has lost over 22,600 servicemen, 157 tanks, 72 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 909 armored fighting vehicles, 619 vehicles, 186 artillery guns, 36 multiple rocket launchers, including nine HIMARS and six MLRS.