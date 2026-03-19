Prosecutors stopped supply of substandard ammunition, UAV systems to army in 2025

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian prosecutors successfully halted the supply of substandard ammunition and UAV systems to the armed forces last year, Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan announced during an expanded meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office attended by President Vladimir Putin.

"Through targeted supervisory measures, we were able to stop the influx of defective ammunition and strike systems, including UAVs, into the military. We also enhanced the electronic database's components and replacement of outdated equipment," Gutsan stated.

He highlighted that prosecutors played a crucial role by conducting regular inspections of production facilities and actively engaging in resolving cooperation issues among defense procurement contractors across various regions. These efforts ensured the smooth construction of military infrastructure and the uninterrupted supply of weapons and military equipment to the troops.