MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The military command of the Ukrainian army’s 71st airmobile brigade assigned instructors and soldiers of anti-retreat squads to combat groups in its attempt to hold the settlement of Korchakovka in the Sumy Region, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on April 30 that its Battlegroup North had taken control of Korchakovka in the Sumy Region "through active operations."

"The brigade’s military command tried to hold that community by manning combat groups with instructors and war criminals from anti-retreat squads who had been eliminated by our forces over all these last few days," the defense source said.

Control of Korchakovka pushes the enemy away from the borders of the Sudzha district of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region and expands the security zone in the Sumy Region, he stressed.

Korchakovka had been the second settlement integrated into the Ukrainian army’s single fortification system in that frontline area, which the enemy began to build not long before the rout of its forces in the Sudzha borderline area, he said.