Russian, Kyrgyz presidents discuss trade, economic projects — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov discussed the implementation of joint trade and economic projects during a phone call, the Kremlin press service reported.

"A number of current issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including the implementation of joint projects in the field of trade and economic cooperation," the statement reads.

The leaders emphasized their commitment to continuing close cooperation in connection with Kyrgyzstan’s current chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The presidents also agreed to maintain personal contacts.