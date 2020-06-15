Two employees of Czech embassy in Moscow declared persona non grata, must leave Russia by June 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Burj Khalifa lights up with Russian flag to honor Russia Day
We wish our Russian community a celebratory day," the tower’s administration said
Scientists predict coronavirus pandemic will end in Russia by late July
To date, 502,436 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev arrested in Berlin on US request
The DJ is currently in police custody in a German prison
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 528,000
The daily growth rate reached 1.7% like a day earlier
One person died, three injured in gas explosion in Kazan
After the explosion, a fire broke out with a risk of spreading to other containers
Russian foreign, defense ministers to visit Turkey on June 14
Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu will arrive in Turkey heading the Russian interdepartmental delegation to hold consultations on regional issues
Press review: Russia to foil anti-Iran sanctions and Kim cuts communication with Seoul
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 10
Bulgaria reports record high number of daily coronavirus cases
The bulk of cases were recorded in Smolyan, Sofia and Stara Zagora, according to official statistics
Putin confident most Russians will support amendments on protecting history and borders
The president also congratulated all citizens and fellow countrymen abroad on Russia Day
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un congratulates Putin upon Russia Day
He expressed warm wishes to the president, government and people of Russia on behalf of the government and people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
Capacity utilization of Russian automobile plants is below 30% - newspaper
The segment of minivans suffered most in the commercial transport sector
US Secret Service admits to using pepper gas against protesters at DC’s Lafayette Square
On June 5, the US Secret Service released information that the agency had concluded that no agency personnel used tear gas or capsicum spray during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park on Monday, June 1
Protests in US not to reduce possibility of Trump’s reelection, says expert
"On the contrary, the protests deepen divide in American society with regard to cultural values", Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Russian Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov said
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Putin vows Russia will have means to counter hypersonic weapons once other powers get them
The Russian president said earlier that now that Moscow had hypersonic weapons there was no point for other countries to spend so much money to contain Russia
Newest nuclear-powered sub enters service with Russian Navy
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser
Germany rejects US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2
On June 4, a group of US senators submitted a bill on sanctions against the gas pipeline to the Senate
First batch of Avifavir antiviral drug delivered to hospitals
It is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Foreigners in Russia will be able to extend their stay - Internal Affairs Ministry
The period of temporary stay, temporary or permanent residence for foreign citizens with whom it expired starting March 15 to June 15, 2020, was suspended
Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Russians on Russia Day
"It gives me pleasure to send my warmest greetings on the occasion of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the people of Russia at this difficult time," the British Embassy in Russia quoted the Queen
NATO grants Ukraine Enhanced Opportunities Partner status
Ukraine is now one of six Enhanced Opportunities Partners, alongside Australia, Finland, Georgia, Jordan and Sweden
Germany: US sanctions against Nord Stream may affect public administration
New sanctions may be imposed on "all firms" that will provide insurance services, modernization of the pipeline network or, for example, retrofitting pipe-laying vessels
Press review: Republicans take aim at Moscow and is Russia’s gas export kingship in danger
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 11
Twelve foreign leaders confirm Russian Victory parade attendance
They are mostly heads of the CIS countries, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 gunship with long-range cruise missile to complete trials in 2022
During its upgrade, the Ka-52 helicopter will get a new long-range cruise missile codenamed ‘item 305’
Strategic arms reduction treaty to expire in several months - Russian envoy
Moscow wants to get a clear picture, in which direction the United States intends to proceed in the field of strategic security, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said
Russian Navy warship eliminates enemy naval force in Arctic drills
The firing practice was held at the Northern Fleet’s combat training naval ranges in the Barents Sea closed for shipping
Russia to develop state-of-the-art mega-science units’ structure - expert
Russia will develop it over 5-7 years
Legislation on sanctions against Russian businessman Prigozhin presented to Congress
Press service of the House Foreign Affairs Committee headed by Engel also said USA must work with European Union partners to encourage them to take similar steps
Moscow took maximum efforts for Europe’s peaceful development - Lavrov
His article is devoted to the 130th anniversary of the birth of 20th century French general and president Charles de Gaulle
WHO has no questions about Russia’s COVID-19 death rates - representative
Melita Vujnovic stressed that Russia’s COVID-19-related mortality rates were low, but the large amount of tests being carried out allowed for "having a very good picture to understand what is happening to the pandemic"
CNN: Killing of African-American by police sparks protests in Atlanta
The local human rights organization demand resignation of the city head of police
Latest nuclear-powered sub to enter service with Russian Navy on June 12
The nuclear-powered submarine completed its state trials in late 2019 but the sub’s delivery to the Navy was delayed over faults revealed
Coronavirus cases in Russia grow to 520,129
Russia registers 114 coronavirus deaths in past day
Two planes collide tangentially at Pulkovo airport, no injuries - source
The airport is working as normal
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Date for consultations between Russian, Turkish ministers to be agreed later
The Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday that the Russian foreign and defense ministers planned to travel to Turkey to take part in bilateral consultations on regional problems
Turkish Defense Ministry begins operation against Kurdistan Workers Party in Iraq
According to the ministry, Turkish military planes are firing at bases where PKK supporters have taken refuge
