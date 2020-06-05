Russian embassy in Czech Republic slams decision to expel Russian diplomats as provocation

PRAGUE, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Prague is deeply disappointed over the decision of the Czech government to expel two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in the country, slamming it as a fabricated provocation. The embassy published a corresponding statement on Facebook on Friday.

"This is a fabricated provocation. This unfriendly step which was based from the start on unfounded accusations of the media shows that Prague has no desire to normalize the Russian-Czech relations that have deteriorated recently through no fault of ours," the embassy said. "We are deeply disappointed by such an approach of our Czech partners that are leaving less and less space for constructive dialogue," the diplomats added.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said in Prague on Friday that two staffers of the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic had been declared personae non gratae.

The Czech media reported earlier, citing sources in the Czech special services, that in early April, a Russian national holding a diplomatic passport had allegedly arrived in Prague carrying ricin, a highly potent toxin. The man allegedly headed to the Russian embassy with the poison that could be aimed for several Czech municipal politicians.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek stated that the Foreign Ministry had tried to resolve the issue discreetly through diplomatic means, however its attempts failed. He stressed that Prague had no other choice but to declare two Russian diplomats personae non gratae. The Czech government understands that Russia is likely to provide a tit-for-tat response, Petricek admitted.