Russian MFA summons Armenian ambassador over giving Zelensky platform for Russia threats

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Armenian Ambassador to Moscow Gurgen Arsenyan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

Arsenyan was told that it is unacceptable for Armenia to provide a platform for Vladimir Zelensky to make terrorist threats against Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On May 7, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation Gurgen Arsenyan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin," the ministry said.

"The head of the diplomatic mission was informed about the categorical unacceptability of providing Armenia as a platform, in line with recent events held under the auspices of the EU, to the leader of the Kiev neo-Nazi regime Vladimir Zelensky for issuing terrorist threats against Russia," the ministry emphasized.

The statement noted that Moscow feels justified indignation in this regard and considers the absence of a proper negative assessment from official Yerevan of "such outrageous behavior by the aforementioned visitor as inconsistent with the partnership nature of Russian-Armenian relations." The ministry added that the Armenian ambassador said he would report Moscow’s concerns to Yerevan.

Meanwhile, a diplomatic source told TASS that the conversation was "extremely tough." "The anti-Russian gathering in Yerevan just before May 9 and the direct threats of terrorist attacks made by Zelensky in the Armenian capital with the tacit approval of all those present run counter to allied obligations and assurances of friendship that were given to Moscow by the Armenian leadership," the source said.