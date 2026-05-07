IN BRIEF: Russian military on upcoming Victory Day, warning of ceasefire break for Kiev

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has announced a ceasefire from May 8 to May 10 in honor of Victory Day, commemorating the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The ministry warned that any Ukrainian attempts to strike Moscow on May 9 to disrupt the celebrations will be met with a severe retaliatory response, specifically targeting central Kiev.

TASS has summarized the key points from the Defense Ministry’s statement.

Retaliatory Measures

- A ceasefire will be in effect from 00:00 a.m. on May 8 through May 10.

- During this period, all Russian forces engaged in the special military operation will halt hostilities.

- Russian military actions against Ukrainian deployment sites and military-industrial facilities deep within Ukraine will be suspended.

- Russia urges Ukraine to observe and adhere to the announced ceasefire.

Response Protocols

- Should Ukrainian armed forces violate the ceasefire or attempt to attack populated areas, Russian forces will respond with appropriate force.

- The Defense Ministry issued a stern warning: any attempt by the Kiev regime to sabotage Victory Day celebrations in Moscow will trigger a massive retaliatory strike on central Kiev.

- Civilians in Kiev are advised to evacuate promptly in anticipation of potential retaliatory measures.