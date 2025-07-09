2026 FIFA World Cup to be 'most climate-damaging' in championship’s history — scientists

LONDON, July 9. /TASS/. The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be "the most climate-damaging" in the history of the tournament due to the championship’s altered format, with more matches and more countries meaning more flights and - more pollution, The Independent reported on Wednesday citing scientists.

According to the British daily, a report prepared by the organization Scientists for Global Responsibility (SGR) states that "the greenhouse gas emissions generated by the tournament will almost double the average carbon dioxide equivalent from the last four World Cup finals."

The authors of the report claim that the situation is exacerbated by the "high reliance on air travel and significant increase in the quantity of matches," adding that the potential environmental impact of the 2026 World Cup will be "equivalent to nearly 6.5 million average British cars being driven for an entire year."

The figures indicate that the 2026 World Cup will cause the most pollution of any cup before it, "with its nine million tons of CO2e being significantly higher than the 5.25 million tons generated by" the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the daily added citing scientists.

The world’s governing body of football, FIFA, previously committed to reducing harmful emissions by 50% by 2030 and reaching zero emissions by 2040. According to the organization, it has developed and implemented sustainable development strategies that have allowed it to realize the extent of its impact and take appropriate measures.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The matches will be played in 16 cities across the three countries. This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams compared to the previous 32-team format.