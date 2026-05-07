Foreign guests for Victory Day in Moscow, Putin’s schedule: statements by Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia did not specially invite any foreign dignitaries to this year's Victory Day parade in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

TASS has compiled the main statements by the presidential aide.

President’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on May 8 for a friendly dinner.

- The two leaders will discuss the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as international, regional, and other issues.

- Putin will host a formal reception for foreign delegations and honorary guests coming to Moscow on May 9.

- Putin intends to hold a series of bilateral meetings with heads of foreign delegations on May 9.

- The Russian president will hold talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, and the presidents of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Badra Gunba and Alan Gagloyev.

- On May 9, Putin will also hold a one-on-one meeting with the Malaysian king at his request.

- The Russian leader will discuss further development of bilateral relations with the president of Laos.

- The head of state will also meet with a delegation from the leadership of Republika Srpska.

- Putin has no events related to the international agenda scheduled for May 10

Parade

- Putin will deliver a speech before the Victory Day parade, which will not include a display of military vehicles and equipment this year: "As was announced, the parade will take place, with troops marching in formations and flybys of aerobatic groups. The president will deliver a speech. Just like before, but with one exception: there will be no parade of military vehicles and equipment."

- After the parade, the president together with foreign guests and veterans will lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden.

Foreign guests

- Russia did not extend special invitations to foreign guests for celebrations of the 81st anniversary of Victory Day: "I want to inform you that, unlike last year, we did not specifically invite foreign guests to the celebrations."

- Some foreign figures have expressed a proactive desire to participate in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9: "This year, we did not send out special invitations, but some foreign figures have stated their desire to visit Moscow during these festive days and participate together with our leadership in the events on May 9."

- Last year saw a large group of foreign leaders attending in connection with the 80th anniversary celebrations: "Last year there was a large group of foreign leaders in connection with the jubilee events."

- Military attaches of foreign states have been invited to attend the parade.