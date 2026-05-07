EU preparing for potential negotiations with Russia — European Council president

LONDON, May 7. /TASS/. The European Union is preparing for potential talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the conflict in Ukraine, European Council President Antonio Costa said.

"I’m talking with the [EU’s] 27 national leaders to see the best way to organize ourselves and to identify what we need effectively to discuss with Russia when it comes the right moment to do this," Costa said as quoted by the Financial Times.

According to Costa, there is the "potential" for the EU to negotiate with Putin. The newspaper noted that the shift in the European leaders’ opinion is driven by the growing frustration with US President Donald Trump’s approach to resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

European leaders and officials have called for resuming dialogue with Russia multiple times. Luxembourgish Member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser told TASS that he had sent out invitations to all members of the European Parliament to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to better understand the need and possibility of dialogue with Russia.