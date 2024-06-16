Conference on Ukraine reveals differences in viewpoints — Swiss president

BURGENSTOCK /Switzerland/, June 16. /TASS/. Discussions during the two-day conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock, Switzerland, have demonstrated that there are different points of view on this matter, Swiss President Viola Amherd said.

"The discussions over the past two days have shown that there are different points of view," she said closing the conference. "All the more important is our understanding that the path towards peace in Ukraine must be pursued - on the basis of international law and, in particular, the United Nations Charter."

"Further steps are needed to achieve that goal. Switzerland is ready to continue to play an active role in this process of dialogue," she stressed, adding that she is convinced that this conference will be followed by other forums geared toward settling the conflict in Ukraine.

The final communique of the conference was supported by 80 out of 91 participating countries. The document was not supported by Armenia, Brazil, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and South Africa.