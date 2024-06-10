China suggests real peace conference on Ukraine be convened — top diplomat

BEIJING, June 10. /TASS/. China calls for convening a real peace conference on settling the Ukrainian crisis where both Moscow and Kiev will take part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during the BRICS ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

"The crisis in Ukraine continues. China calls for convening a real peace conference that would be approved by the Russian and Ukrainian sides," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

He stressed that all parties to the conflict should be equally represented at a conference on settling the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which should look at "all peace settlement scenarios."

He called on BRICS nations to take an independent, objective and unbiassed position, promote efforts toward a consensus and reject any attempts at instigating a new cold war.

The BRICS ministerial meeting is being held in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10 and 11. This is the first BRICS ministerial meeting after the association’s expansion in 2023.