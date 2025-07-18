Ukrainian attack on Energodar, regional power equipment fails to disrupt ZNPP's operations

MELITOPOL, July 18. /TASS/. Artillery shelling of Energodar and an attack on high-voltage infrastructure in the Zaporozhye Region by Ukrainian forces did not affect the operation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the facility reported.

"During the night of July 17-18, 2025, the enemy carried out artillery strikes on Energodar. It is important to emphasize that neither the shelling of the city nor the attack on regional energy infrastructure impacted the plant’s operations," the ZNPP stated on its official Telegram channel.

The plant noted that all safety protocols remain intact and operational conditions have not been compromised. "The plant’s safety limits have not been violated. Radiation levels at the facility and in the surrounding area remain within normal parameters," the statement added.

During the night, the Ukrainian army shelled a private kindergarten and residential houses in Energodar, a satellite town near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, using barrel artillery. A woman was wounded, and windows in several homes were damaged, Mayor Maxim Pukhov reported on his Telegram channel. He emphasized that the enemy is trying to intimidate the residents of Energodar and "stops at nothing, targeting civilian infrastructure."

Additionally, on the night of July 17-18, Ukrainian forces used drones to attack high-voltage equipment in the Zaporozhye Region. As a result, the districts of Melitopol, Energodar, Vasilyevka, Akimivskoye, Chernigov, Primorsk, Priazovskoye, Kuibyshevo, and Kamenka-Dneprovskaya were left without power.