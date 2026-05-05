Five people killed in drone strike on Dzhankoi in Crimea

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Five civilians were killed in the Crimean city of Dzhankoi as a result of a drone attack by Ukrainian forces, the head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on his Max channel.

"Unfortunately, the enemy drone strike on Dzhankoi has resulted in civilian casualties — five people have been killed. I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. The authorities will provide all necessary assistance and support," the statement said.

According to Aksyonov, emergency services are working at the scene. "I am personally monitoring the situation. I ask everyone to remain calm and rely only on official information," he added.