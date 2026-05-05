MELITOPOL, May 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's threats to attack the Victory Day parade are motivated by a desire to curry favor with his European patrons, Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, Chairman of the Zaporozhye Region’s Civic Chamber, has told TASS.

"In all likelihood Zelensky's statement was motivated by a desire to curry favor with his European patrons. The more menacing his rhetoric, the more he captivates some people in certain well-known European capitals," Bibarov-Gosudarev emphasized.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared a ceasefire for May 8-9 in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. The ministry stated that Russia expects the Ukrainian side to follow suit. However, if the Kiev regime attempts to strike Moscow on May 9 to disrupt the celebrations, Russian forces will carry out a massive retaliatory strike against central Kiev. Despite its capabilities, Russia had previously refrained from such strikes for humanitarian reasons, the Defense Ministry stated. The ministry emphasized that the Russian Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the festivities.