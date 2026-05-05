Trumps says plans to discuss Iran during his visit to China

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he plans to discuss issues of the US-Israeli war against Iran during his upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"That'll be one subject," he told journalists when asked whether he plans to raise the topic of the operation against Iran during his upcoming visit to Beijing. "I think he's been very respectful. We haven't been challenged by China [concerning Iran]. They don't challenge us."

Apart from that, he actually called on China to buy oil from the United States amid the navigation problems in the Strait of Hormuz. "And we've offered, you know, if he (Xi - TASS) wants to send the ships to the United States," he noted.

Trump’s visit to China is scheduled for May 13 through 15.