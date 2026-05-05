Russian deputy defense minister meets with Syrian charge d’affaires in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov held a working meeting with Charge d'Affaires of the Syrian Arab Republic in the Russian Federation Abdulrazak Ismail and discussed issues of cooperation, including in the military sphere, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov received Charge d'Affaires of the Syrian Arab Republic in the Russian Federation Abdulrazak Ismail," the statement reads. "The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the military sphere."

"The meeting was constructive and confirmed the parties' readiness for further cooperation," the statement added.