Russia’s fish, seafood exports up 19% in Q1 — federal center

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of fish and seafood increased by 19% in Q1 2026 to over $1.7 bln, according to experts, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to experts’ estimates, Russia’s fish and seafood exports exceeded $1.7 bln in the first three months of 2026, which is 19% higher than in the same period last year. The average price of exported products surpassed $3,000 per ton," the report said.

China has been the undisputed leader among importers of Russian fish products since 2023, with shipments to the country up by 53% to over $1 bln from January to March 2026, according to the report. South Korea ranks second, with exports to that country up by 5% to $398 mln, followed by the Netherlands ($85 mln), Belarus ($42 mln), and Norway ($23 mln).

Sales of frozen fish were the leading growth driver among export categories as shipment volumes added 26% in Q1 2026 year-on-year to $944 mln, the report said. The second most popular category was crustaceans as their shipments to foreign markets increased to almost $570 mln from January to March, a 22% rise from the previous year.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of frozen fish, with growing sales of processed and finished products, including fillets, surimi, and canned goods, abroad, head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin said. "Currently, the industry faces the challenge of geographic diversification of supplies, expanding into new markets and expanding shipments to Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America," he said.

President of the All-Russian Association of Fishery Enterprises German Zverev noted that the association previously predicted growing dynamics in Russian fishery exports this year.

"A study prepared two years ago by the association’s experts predicted that by the end of 2026, fish exports could exceed $7 bln. The first quarter’s results are in line with the All-Russian Association of Fishery Enterprises’ forecast," he said, adding that well-considered decisions regarding customs and tariff policy are essential to maintaining positive momentum.

According to the Fish Union head Alexander Panin, the main reason for the increase in Russian fish exports in Q1 was the rise in prices for key types of Russian products, such as pollock and cod, on the global market.

"The positive trend is likely to continue until the end of the year, which will bring us several steps closer to achieving one of the main objectives facing the industry - increasing export deliveries to $8.5 bln by 2030," he said.